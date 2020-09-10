Advertisement

Nephew of Vice President Pence makes appearance at rally in Cairo

John Pence, the nephew of Vice President Mike Pence, was part of the a Trump campaign stop in Cairo.
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With election day rapidly approaching, a key member of President Trump’s re-election campaign is making the 'rounds, stopping in the Big Bend and South Georgia on Wednesday.

In 55 days, Americans will hit the polls to cast their vote for President.

John Pence started Wednesday in Jacksonville before making his way through Tallahassee and into Georgia.

Believe it or not, Democrats say this is good news for them.

A large crowd gathered Wednesday night outside the Grady County Republican Party headquarters.

“It’s very important,” said Richard Jordan, who attended the rally. “A lot of times, we in South Georgia get overlooked.”

Dozens of people turned out in support of President Trump’s re-election. One of the president’s senior campaign advisors, John Pence, the nephew of Vice President Mike Pence, was part of the stop in Cairo.

“The road to four more years passes through the Sunshine State and passes through Georgia,” Pence said. “We are out here competing to win every single vote.”

While attendees were excited about the visit, Democrats might be too, because they say it’s a good sign.

“It means that they are spending money and time in Georgia in an election at this point in time in September and that tells me they are worried,” said Sandra Sallee, the chair of the Grady County Democratic Committee.

Sallee says Democrats are organizing in this deep-red part of the state.

Aside from the presidential race, this year there are two U.S. Senate seats up for grabs, which could have a big say in which party controls the chamber.

