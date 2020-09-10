No charges for gun pulled during Capitol protest, state attorney says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - State Attorney Jack Campbell says no charges will be filed in connection to the incident in which a gun was pulled on Black Lives Matter protesters outside the State Capitol building on August 29.

“We reviewed video surveillance, media footage, citizen recording, officer body cam videos, witness statements and Tallahassee Police Department reports,” Campbell wrote in a letter to Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell. “We ultimately conclude that no charges are warranted in reference to this incident.”

BREAKING: Violence breaks out at a Tallahassee #BLM protest as a counter protestor pulls a gun on #BLM protestors after an altercation. pic.twitter.com/iRspZHjA7z — Brandon Spencer (@BSpencerWCTV) August 29, 2020

In the letter, Campbell says the man who pulled the gun was justified under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

You can read the full letter the state attorney sent to Chief Revell below:

WCTV’s cameras captured the incident from that day.

NOTE: Due to the chaotic scene, this video contains foul language and potentially disturbing images.

