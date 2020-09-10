Advertisement

One-year-old girl shot dead in South Georgia days before turning two

A Tifton toddler was shot and killed at a home on Mosely Avenue.(WCTV)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WCTV) - A one-year-old girl was shot and killed in Tifton on September 3, just days before her second birthday.

According to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, deputies with the Tift County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Mosely Avenue after receiving a report of a child not breathing.

Authorities say when they arrived, one-year-old Mirakle Brown was found unresponsive, and she was later pronounced dead on-site.

The Sheriff’s Office called on GBI detectives to assist in the investigation. They claim young Brown and another six-year-old child were in a bedroom alone with a gun when a bullet was fired into Mirakle’s head.

GBI says the investigation is ongoing, and Brown’s body has been transported to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy. The results are pending.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to call the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at 229-388-6020 or the GBI’s Regional Office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080.

GBI’s original press release stated Mirakle was two years old. But confirming directly with WCTV, officials say, in fact, she would have turned two on September 10.

Neighbors tell WCTV community members will come together in Tifton Thursday for a balloon release in honor of her second birthday.

