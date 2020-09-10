Outrage continues over Tallahassee Police’s use of force during Black Lives Matter protest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - City leaders, community activists and faith-based leaders are speaking against the Tallahassee Police Department and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office use of force during Saturday’s Black Lives Matter protest.

Organizations such Tally Now, the ACLU of Florida, The Southern Poverty Law Center’s Florida, NAACP Tallahassee Branch and Florida’s People Advocacy Center, as well as Commissioners Jeremy Matlow, Bill Proctor and Commissioner-elect Jack Porter spoke out during a press conference.

They say they have never seen this type of police response to a protest and they no longer recognize the city they love.

“It’s concerning to all of us to see the show of force that was used against peaceful protesters,” said Karen Woodall with Florida’s People Advocacy Center.

During a press conference at City Hall on Wednesday, county leaders and community activists called on the resignation of Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell and Sheriff Walt McNeil for their department’s response to the peaceful protest.

“And if you’re standing with human rights then you don’t selectively decide to bring out the police when the conversation and agenda at the top is specifically about black lives,” said Commissioner Proctor.

The speakers are demanding answers and an investigation into the decisions that were made, including why riot gear was brought to a peaceful protest.

“What we’re demanding and the call to action is that the city commissioners and the mayor fire Lawrence Revell,” said Lakey Love with Florida Now.

“People for the last three years have been trying to blame this on Trump but this was not Governor DeSantis, this was not Trump. This was Mayor Dailey, this was Walt McNeil, this was our Chief of Police Lawrence Revell,” said Love.

After 14 people were arrested, they are asking for charges to be dropped and this never happen again in the city of Tallahassee.

WCTV has reached out to TPD, LSCO, and State Attorney Jack Campbell for comment.

Campbell tells WCTV he will speak with us on Thursday.

LSCO says they were assisting TPD with de-escalation and couldn’t comment any further.

TPD has yet to respond.

