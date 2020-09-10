Panthers thankful for season to give experience to young roster

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Most coaches in high school sports are happy to have a season, a chance to give their seniors a proper sendoff.

But, the St. John Paul II volleyball team has the opposite problem.

After the FHSAA’s ruling to begin fall activity on August 24, the Panthers found themselves where most others did; on the starting line of a sprint to the season instead of the usual marathon.

“We don’t have much time to prepare for these games with practice starting on the 24th, so it’s been a very accelerated couple weeks to get ready,” said Emily Serpico.

But this season won’t be the finish line for any of the Panthers roster: With no seniors insight, they’re happy to save the season for a year of crucial development.

“We could not be happier about that,” Serpico said. “These girls have a chance to build for next year. We really have some strong leaders in the junior class and knowing they’re going into their senior year with this season behind them is great.”

It’ll be a baptism by fire for the squad, however, playing many of Tallahassee’s traditional powers is a fight they’re ready to take on.

“We like competition We’re very competitive, we don’t like to lose so hopefully we don’t, but we have very optimistic views on it," said Sam Taylor.

Caitlin O’Conner added, “We’ll definitely come out with a fight, we hope we come out on top, but we’re very excited.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.