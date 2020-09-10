Advertisement

Panthers thankful for season to give experience to young roster

After the FHSAA’s ruling to begin fall activity on August 24, the Panthers found themselves where most others did; on the starting line of a sprint to the season instead of the usual marathon.
After the FHSAA’s ruling to begin fall activity on August 24, the Panthers found themselves where most others did; on the starting line of a sprint to the season instead of the usual marathon.(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Most coaches in high school sports are happy to have a season, a chance to give their seniors a proper sendoff.

But, the St. John Paul II volleyball team has the opposite problem.

After the FHSAA’s ruling to begin fall activity on August 24, the Panthers found themselves where most others did; on the starting line of a sprint to the season instead of the usual marathon.

“We don’t have much time to prepare for these games with practice starting on the 24th, so it’s been a very accelerated couple weeks to get ready,” said Emily Serpico.

But this season won’t be the finish line for any of the Panthers roster: With no seniors insight, they’re happy to save the season for a year of crucial development.

“We could not be happier about that,” Serpico said. “These girls have a chance to build for next year. We really have some strong leaders in the junior class and knowing they’re going into their senior year with this season behind them is great.”

It’ll be a baptism by fire for the squad, however, playing many of Tallahassee’s traditional powers is a fight they’re ready to take on.

“We like competition We’re very competitive, we don’t like to lose so hopefully we don’t, but we have very optimistic views on it," said Sam Taylor.

Caitlin O’Conner added, “We’ll definitely come out with a fight, we hope we come out on top, but we’re very excited.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FHSAA

Cottondale High School postpones next two football games due to positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Cottondale High School has announced they are postponing their next two football games after three students have tested positive for COVID-19.

GHSA

Maclay sweeps JP2 in Tuesday night matchup

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Maclay and St. John Paul II met on the volleyball floor Tuesday evening.

FHSAA

Maclay Volleyball defeats Saint John Paul

Updated: 13 hours ago
Freshman sensation Amelia Haggins led the Marauders to victory.

Seminoles

Semrau to step aside from coaching this season due to family matter

Updated: 14 hours ago
Florida State women’s head basketball coach Sue Semrau will be stepping away from “day-to-day” coaching duties until March of 2021, she announced on Tuesday.

Latest News

Rattlers

Former FAMU football great, Rattler Hall of Famer Robert Wilson dies

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
Former Florida A&M football star and Rattler Hall of Famer Robert Wilson has died at the age of 46, according to the school.

Seminoles

Semrau to step aside from coaching this season due to family matter

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel and Ryan Kelly
Semrau, who has been the head coach at FSU since 1997, says she’ll be stepping away due to COVID-19 and to spend time with her family in Seattle, Washington.

GHSA

Success for Lowndes thanks in part to healthy Metts behind the plate

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
A big reason for the early-season success for the Lowndes softball team is thanks to a healthy Lexi Metts behind the plate.

Sports

Success for Lowndes thanks in part to healthy Metts behind the plate

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Metts is completely healthy and says she can really tell a difference when she throws.

Seminoles

‘It’s been a long journey:' After going public with COVID concerns, FSU wideout ready to open season

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Kelly
On Tuesday, for the first time since publically questioning the university's COVID-19 protocols, FSU wide receiver Warren Thompson spoke to the press.

News

Brooks Co. softball coach released from hospice, surprised with vigil

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
Libby Parrish came home to a surprise candlelight vigil Sunday night after she was released from hospice care.