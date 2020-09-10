Pilot OK after banner-towing plane crashes into the Gulf of Mexico

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WTSP) — A pilot had an unexpected landing when a banner-towing plane crashed Thursday into the Gulf of Mexico.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the plane went down into the water around 2:20 p.m. off Okaloosa Island. First responders launched a boat rescue and had the uninjured pilot on board and on his way back to shore in under 15 minutes, according to a tweet.

Pilot is okay! A banner towing #plane went into the Gulf off Okaloosa Island around 2:20 pm and first responders had the uninjured pilot on a boat and heading back to shore within less than 15 minutes. 👏No word yet on what led to the incident but happy to say no one hurt! 👍⭐️ pic.twitter.com/OCIKKmWgv0 — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) September 10, 2020

The pilot was the only person on the plane.

No word at this time on what led to the water landing, but the sheriff’s office said it was “happy to say no one hurt!”

