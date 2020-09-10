Second suspect arrested in Tommy Simmons murder case

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Ivanson Davis was arrested Thursday afternoon for the June murder of Tommy Simmons.

According to Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan, Davis was the second suspect in the homicide taking place on Hudson Street.

The other offender, Michael Evans, turned himself into the Lowndes County Jail a couple months ago.

Investigators with the Special Operations Division of the Sheriff’s Office obtained and executed a search warrant for Davis in the 4800 block of Bemiss Road on Thursday afternoon.

The lead was developed through a joint effort between the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Valdosta Police Department and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Davis had outstanding warrants issued by Valdosta Police Department detectives.

“Davis had been sought for some time,” the agency wrote in the release.

They say there were no issues during the arrest of Davis, and he is held in the Lowndes County Jail.

