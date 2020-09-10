Advertisement

Second suspect arrested in Tommy Simmons murder case

Second suspect arrested in Tommy Simmons murder case
Second suspect arrested in Tommy Simmons murder case(WCTV)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Ivanson Davis was arrested Thursday afternoon for the June murder of Tommy Simmons.

According to Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan, Davis was the second suspect in the homicide taking place on Hudson Street.

The other offender, Michael Evans, turned himself into the Lowndes County Jail a couple months ago.

Investigators with the Special Operations Division of the Sheriff’s Office obtained and executed a search warrant for Davis in the 4800 block of Bemiss Road on Thursday afternoon.

The lead was developed through a joint effort between the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Valdosta Police Department and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Davis had outstanding warrants issued by Valdosta Police Department detectives.

“Davis had been sought for some time,” the agency wrote in the release.

They say there were no issues during the arrest of Davis, and he is held in the Lowndes County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee Police: Death of man on Lake Bradford Road reclassified as homicide

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The Tallahassee Police Department says they are reclassifying the death of a man in the 2100 block of Lake Bradford Road as a homicide.

GHSA

Valdosta football eyeing national audience with possibility of ESPN game

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Valdosta Wildcats enter Week 2 ranked #1 in Class 6A, thanks in part to a come-from-behind win against Warner Robins to open the season.

GHSA

Lowndes' Brown garners offer from Dawgs after impressive 2020 debut

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joey Lamar and Fletcher Keel
After leading the Vikings to a Week 1 road victory, Lowndes quarterback Jacurri Brown has garnered an offer from the University of Georgia.

News

Pilot OK after banner-towing plane crashes into the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jillian Olsen
A pilot had an unexpected landing when a banner-towing plane crashed Thursday into the Gulf of Mexico.

Latest News

News

Investigation underway after inmate at Valdosta State Prison dies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Georgia Department of Corrections says they are investigating the death of an inmate at Valdosta State Prison as a suspected homicide.

News

Billboard warns ‘Enter at your own risk!’ after Austin votes to defund police

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CBS Austin
A new billboard campaign along I-35 outside of Austin has a warning: “Austin Police Defunded, Enter At Your Own Risk!”

News

Jobless claims down in Florida as layoffs loom

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Turner
The U.S. Department of Labor announced an estimated 36,541 first-time unemployment claims in Florida during the week that ended Sept. 5, while 884,000 new applications were filed nationally --- a number that remained unchanged from the previous week.

News

No charges filed in Capitol protest gun incident, state attorney says

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
The state attorney explained why charges won't be brought against protesters and the man who drew a gun on them in a letter to Tallahassee's chief of police.

News

Morning Conversation: Voice of FSU Football Gene Deckerhoff

Updated: 8 hours ago
The voice of FSU Football, Gene Deckerhoff, joined WCTV's Michael Hudak for a morning conversation.

News

1-year-old girl shot dead in S. Ga. days before turning 2

Updated: 8 hours ago
Authorities say when they arrived, 1-year-old Mirakle Brown was found unresponsive, and she was later pronounced dead on-site.