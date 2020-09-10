Advertisement

Six puppies found dead in cooler in Suwannee County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Fla. (WCJB) - A call on Labor Day weekend left two dog rescue owners in tears.

Marie Harrell and Stacey Allen, founders of Thelma and Louise Dog Rescue, received a call from someone who found six dead puppies inside of a cooler on the border of Suwannee County and Hamilton County on Sunday morning.

“Oh my gosh, my heart broke,” Harrell said. “I automatically went into tears. For anybody to be able to do that, they have no heart.”

Allen’s reaction was the same once she heard the news.

“I busted up in tears,” Allen said. “My husband was driving. Just to think about what those puppies went through.”

A call on Labor Day weekend left two dog rescue owners in tears.
A call on Labor Day weekend left two dog rescue owners in tears.(WCJB)

The dog rescue was created in February, but their mission to help dogs started after rescuing 14 dogs that were left abandoned for over a week after Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Allen and Harrell recalled the different types of neglect they have seen over the years but none as heinous as the puppies in the cooler.

They have rescued dogs that were malnourished, dogs whose teeth were grinded down to escape, and dogs whose toe nails were pulled back to the paw.

“Most people who have animals and they don’t want them normally don’t go to this extreme,” Allen said. “Research states that most people who can do this normally it leads to human abuse and other crimes.”

They advise people to get their pets spayed or neutered and to reach out to dog rescues, animal control, and animal humane societies to avoid situations like this from happening.

“There are tons of people who can help you,” Allen said. “You’d be surprise by just putting it on Facebook on what your friends can help you with.”

Allen and Harrell hopes that people can contact the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office to bring justice to the puppies.

“I hope they find the person who did this,” Harrell said.

Allen and Harrell said that working as dog rescuers is tough but the journey is worth it.

“It’s very bittersweet,” Allen said. "There are days where you want to give up because you see things like this. They are days where you are overwhelmed. “Many times we lean on each other crying.”

To provide tips for this case to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office, contact 386-362-2222

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

No charges for gun pulled during Capitol protest, state attorney says

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
You can read the letter the state attorney sent to Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell here.

News

Morning Conversation: Voice of FSU Football Gene Deckerhoff

Updated: 1 hour ago
The voice of FSU Football, Gene Deckerhoff, joined WCTV's Michael Hudak for a morning conversation.

News

1-year-old girl shot dead in S. Ga. days before turning 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
Authorities say when they arrived, 1-year-old Mirakle Brown was found unresponsive, and she was later pronounced dead on-site.

News

Tallahassee activists take to City Hall asking for power to be placed back into the community

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
As city commissioners discussed appointing a “Citizens Review Board” to hold law enforcement accountable, TCAC members want the community to have the power.

News

TPD Chief: Law enforcement prepared for crowd of 500 between Trump car caravan and BLM protesters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell and other law enforcement leaders addressed Saturday’s protest arrests during Wednesday’s City Commission meeting.

Latest News

News

Nephew of Vice President Pence makes appearance at rally in Cairo

Updated: 1 hours ago
With election day rapidly approaching, a key member of President Trump’s re-election campaign is making the 'rounds, stopping in the Big Bend and South Georgia on Wednesday.

News

City Commission votes to remove bodycam videos from webpage after outcry from victim’s family

Updated: 2 hours ago
Commissioners unanimously voted to remove the footage from the website after outcry from Malik Jackson’s family.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 10, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 9, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Sept. 10, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Sept. 10, 2020

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Sept. 10, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Weather

Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: Sept. 10, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Sept. 10, 2020.