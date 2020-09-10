Tallahassee activists take to City Hall asking for power to be placed back into the community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community Action Committee took to the streets once again Wednesday, but this time for an opportunity to put power into the community’s hands. This protest came on the heels of a protest from Saturday that led to 14 protesters being taken into custody.

The group still made their way out to City Hall Wednesday, in order to get their demands met.

“And what you see and what you hear is desperation. Black lives matter," says Tallahassee’s Stanley Sims.

Sims describes how the Tallahassee Community Action Committee and other protesters feel following the incidents of the past two weekends.

TCAC member Delilah Pierre credited their resilience as to why they continue to come out.

“We never give up, like, although what happened on Saturday was extremely scary, shocking and shaming for all of us," said Pierre. "We know that the way we can change things is by coming out and showing that we can protest even when we’re oppressed and we know that it’s the important thing to do.”

As city commissioners discussed appointing a “Citizens Review Board” to hold law enforcement accountable, TCAC members want the community to have the power.

“For a citizen police accountability council there has to be a separation a degree of separation from the police," exclaimed Pierre. "If you’re a spouse of the police a retired police officer, or related or connected to the police in any kind of way you cannot be on the civilian police accountability council.”

TCAC was also fighting to have charges dropped against the fourteen protesters who they call the Tally-14, as they believe the arrests were unwarranted.

“We’re here because that’s absolutely ridiculous and they’re seeing us as a threat to the community but we aren’t," said TCAC member Roman Le.

Other younger protesters shared why they decided to join the movement.

“Because just supporting my brother makes me feel really good inside," said 6-year-old Elizabeth Payne.

TCAC says they’re going to protest for as long as it takes.

“We’re in it for the long run. We’re in it for generations ahead of us and we’re in it for our ancestors who we need to get justice for as well," exclaimed Le.

TCAC members tell WCTV that although they may not protest everyday, they want their presence to continue to be felt so they can create change.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.