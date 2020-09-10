Advertisement

Tallahassee businesses prepare for FSU football

The first FSU football home game of the season means a boost to local businesses
The first FSU football home game of the season means a boost to local businesses(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The countdown is on in Collegetown as the first home football game for Florida State this season is just two days away.

The season kick off also means a big weekend for local businesses. But with COVID-19 still looming, this year is bringing a lot of changes. One of those is limiting capacity at Doak Campbell Stadium to 25 percent.

Normally, many of the businesses in Collegetown say game day weekends are some of the biggest of the year. This year crowds are expected to be smaller, but many say even a small taste of game day weekends are a welcome sign.

“In the last couple of weeks when they announced the game times and the opponents and the new schedule, we’ve seen an uptick in sales,” said Eric Nelson, Operations Manager at Garnet and Gold. “We’ve seen the students come back on campus being excited, we’re excited to welcome fans and customers back in the store.”

Nelson says with such an unprecedented year, they still don’t really know what to expect this weekend. But whatever the crowd looks like outside, the same safety measures will be in place inside.

“We’re going to limit the capacity to the store a little bit, because typically on a game day the stores are packed,” Nelson said. “And the last thing we want to do is not have social distancing in place for the employees, as well as for the customers.”

Some of those safety measures will also be in place throughout Collegetown.

Seminole Boosters Chief Marketing/Technology Officer Paul Phipps says about twenty banners will be placed in the area reminding people to social distance and wear masks. Madison Street will be closed on Saturday, allowing bars and restaurants extra outside seating.

But with no tailgating allowed and limited stadium capacity, Phipps says that turnout is expected to be reflected throughout Collegetown.

“The thing we have stayed away from is to create any kind of event atmosphere, because that’s where you tend to get people congregating more,” Phipps said. “We’re excited about it, we put a really good plan together where people can come and be safe. At least if they can’t go to the game, they have an atmosphere where they can watch it and be apart of it.”

Phipps says open carry will be allowed on the closed Madison Street, so they expect a lot of placed to have grab and go drinks. He says Tallahassee Police officers will also be on scene on each side of the street.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Moody airman reunites with dog after two-year-deployment

Updated: moments ago
|
By Amber Spradley
U.S. Air Force pilot William Dana was deployed from Moody to Osan, South Korea two years ago and had to leave behind his dog Winston.

News

Florida bars allowed to reopen Sept. 14

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida Secretary of Department of Business and Professional Regulation Halsey Beshears has announced that bars will be allowed to re-open on Monday, September 14 at 50% capacity.

News

Second suspect arrested in Tommy Simmons murder case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
According to Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan, Ivanson Davis was the second suspect in the homicide taking place on Hudson Street.

News

Tallahassee Police: Death of man on Lake Bradford Road reclassified as homicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The Tallahassee Police Department says they are reclassifying the death of a man in the 2100 block of Lake Bradford Road as a homicide.

Latest News

GHSA

Valdosta football eyeing national audience with possibility of ESPN game

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Valdosta Wildcats enter Week 2 ranked #1 in Class 6A, thanks in part to a come-from-behind win against Warner Robins to open the season.

GHSA

Lowndes' Brown garners offer from Dawgs after impressive 2020 debut

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar and Fletcher Keel
After leading the Vikings to a Week 1 road victory, Lowndes quarterback Jacurri Brown has garnered an offer from the University of Georgia.

News

Pilot OK after banner-towing plane crashes into the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jillian Olsen
A pilot had an unexpected landing when a banner-towing plane crashed Thursday into the Gulf of Mexico.

News

Investigation underway after inmate at Valdosta State Prison dies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Georgia Department of Corrections says they are investigating the death of an inmate at Valdosta State Prison as a suspected homicide.

News

Billboard warns ‘Enter at your own risk!’ after Austin votes to defund police

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CBS Austin
A new billboard campaign along I-35 outside of Austin has a warning: “Austin Police Defunded, Enter At Your Own Risk!”

News

Jobless claims down in Florida as layoffs loom

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Turner
The U.S. Department of Labor announced an estimated 36,541 first-time unemployment claims in Florida during the week that ended Sept. 5, while 884,000 new applications were filed nationally --- a number that remained unchanged from the previous week.