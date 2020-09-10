Tallahassee businesses prepare for FSU football

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The countdown is on in Collegetown as the first home football game for Florida State this season is just two days away.

The season kick off also means a big weekend for local businesses. But with COVID-19 still looming, this year is bringing a lot of changes. One of those is limiting capacity at Doak Campbell Stadium to 25 percent.

Normally, many of the businesses in Collegetown say game day weekends are some of the biggest of the year. This year crowds are expected to be smaller, but many say even a small taste of game day weekends are a welcome sign.

“In the last couple of weeks when they announced the game times and the opponents and the new schedule, we’ve seen an uptick in sales,” said Eric Nelson, Operations Manager at Garnet and Gold. “We’ve seen the students come back on campus being excited, we’re excited to welcome fans and customers back in the store.”

Nelson says with such an unprecedented year, they still don’t really know what to expect this weekend. But whatever the crowd looks like outside, the same safety measures will be in place inside.

“We’re going to limit the capacity to the store a little bit, because typically on a game day the stores are packed,” Nelson said. “And the last thing we want to do is not have social distancing in place for the employees, as well as for the customers.”

Some of those safety measures will also be in place throughout Collegetown.

Seminole Boosters Chief Marketing/Technology Officer Paul Phipps says about twenty banners will be placed in the area reminding people to social distance and wear masks. Madison Street will be closed on Saturday, allowing bars and restaurants extra outside seating.

But with no tailgating allowed and limited stadium capacity, Phipps says that turnout is expected to be reflected throughout Collegetown.

“The thing we have stayed away from is to create any kind of event atmosphere, because that’s where you tend to get people congregating more,” Phipps said. “We’re excited about it, we put a really good plan together where people can come and be safe. At least if they can’t go to the game, they have an atmosphere where they can watch it and be apart of it.”

Phipps says open carry will be allowed on the closed Madison Street, so they expect a lot of placed to have grab and go drinks. He says Tallahassee Police officers will also be on scene on each side of the street.

