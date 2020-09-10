Tallahassee couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Wednesday.
Jean and Mac Mclees are both 91-years-old and married each other in 1950.
On Wednesday, they were surrounded by their friends and daughters as the couple celebrated with a party and live music at the Grove at Canopy assisted living facility.
Their secret to a long marriage?
The couple says it’s lots and lots of love.
“First of all make sure there is love, if there isn’t love that isn’t much of a marriage to have,” said Jean.
Their daughters add the couple traveled the world together and have always put each other first.
