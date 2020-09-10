Tallahassee couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

Jean and Mac Mclees are both 91-years-old and married each other in 1950.

On Wednesday, they were surrounded by their friends and daughters as the couple celebrated with a party and live music at the Grove at Canopy assisted living facility.

Their secret to a long marriage?

The couple says it’s lots and lots of love.

“First of all make sure there is love, if there isn’t love that isn’t much of a marriage to have,” said Jean.

Their daughters add the couple traveled the world together and have always put each other first.

