Tallahassee Police: Death of man on Lake Bradford Road reclassified as homicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are reclassifying the death of a man in the 2100 block of Lake Bradford Road as a homicide.

TPD originally called the incident a “workplace accident.”

TPD says officials arrived to the scene just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2100 block of Lake Bradford Road in reference to an injured person, where authorities discovered an adult male bleeding from a “critical injury.”

Officials say the victim was transported to a local hospital where he passed away.

Two days after the incident, WCTV spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, who said they were not investigating the case.

Investigators with TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

