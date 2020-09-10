Advertisement

Texas fugitive wanted in Georgia deputy shooting captured

In this image released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, taken from a deputy’s body camera, Texas fugitive Dalton Potter is questioned during a traffic stop on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Dalton, Ga.
In this image released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, taken from a deputy’s body camera, Texas fugitive Dalton Potter is questioned during a traffic stop on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Dalton, Ga.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted in the recent shooting of a Georgia sheriff’s deputy has been captured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted late Wednesday that Texas fugitive Dalton Potter was in custody.

Authorities surrounded Potter outside the town of Resaca in northwest Georgia, where they said he shot a man earlier Wednesday.

Noah Cloer said his father Eddie Cloer fired back despite being shot in the arm and grazed in the head.

Investigators said Potter had fled into the woods after firing multiple shots Monday night at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney, who was saved by his ballistic vest.

