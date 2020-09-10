Advertisement

Valdosta football eyeing national audience with possibility of ESPN game

By Joey Lamar
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Wildcats enter Week 2 ranked #1 in Class 6A, thanks in part to a come-from-behind win against Warner Robins to open the season.

With 25 seconds left, the Wildcats hit a 41-yard field goal to complete their comeback and defeat the Demons, 28-25.

It was a game fit for a national audience, which could be coming soon for VHS: the ‘Cats matchups with either Lowndes or Lee County could very well be on ESPN.

“I think we will. Yeah, I think there will be one. I don’t think that’s an issue. I think at least one, could be two. They reached out to me a couple of weeks ago. We don’t know for sure yet, there’s nothing official yet, but they are obviously talking to us right now about it.”

Valdosta travels to Tift County this week.

