‘You can’t win the state championship right now’: Bearcats trying to temper expectations at outset of campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The expectations could not be higher for the Bainbridge Bearcats football team.

The Bearcats come into the season looking to return to the glory year of two seasons ago, when they won the class 5A state title.

This year, Bainbridge opens the season against Coffee, a team ranked No. 4 in the state in the class. But, the Bearcats come in ranked above them, garnering top marks by Maxpreps.

“We’re just trying to figure out everybody’s individual job,” defensive end Simpson Bowles said. “You can’t win the state championship right now, but you sure can lose it. Everybody has to do their individual job for us to win the thing.”

Bainbridge will be at home this Friday against Coffee.

