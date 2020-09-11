Advertisement

2 Florida fugitives arrested in Lowndes Co.

Lowndes County Sheriff's Office sign along Madison Highway in Valdosta.
By Jennifer Morejon | WALB News
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two fugitives from different parts of Florida are behind bars in Lowndes County on Thursday, waiting to be extradited.

“You know, I don’t think we ever had one in my 20 years, then we had two of this caliber at the same time. So that was kind of unusual,” Ashley Paulk, Lowndes County sheriff, said.

Paulk said they were working both cases at the same time.

Jarvis Baker-Flanders was wanted in Miami in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a 2-year-old girl in July.

The victim’s 1-year-old brother was also shot, but survived.

Paulk said Baker-Flanders came to the Lowndes County Courthouse to answer a minor charge for giving an officer a false name.

There, he was arrested by deputies and U.S. Marshals.

“You never know when the bad people are going to turn up,” said Paulk

The other fugitive, Eddy Lee, was wanted by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office for kidnapping in late August.

According to that sheriff’s office, Lee kidnapped a victim known to him after an argument. He then forced the victim out of a hotel where they were and threatened others and fired several gunshots, the sheriff’s office said.

Paulk said both fugitives had connections to Valdosta, which the U.S Marshals knew about.

The sheriff said when there’s a suspect not from Lowndes County in town, the sheriff’s office is immediately contacted by that law enforcement agency looking for that person. Through teamwork, they hope to catch them.

“We do a lot of interactions with other agencies, we are glad to do it. We got a lot of help from other agencies when we have somebody in their jurisdiction. We are all trying to do one job and make the whole world safer for everybody,” said Paulk.

Both men are expected to be extradited and face charges where they are wanted out of in Florida.

