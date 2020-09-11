Advertisement

Commissioners Matlow, Proctor host workshop to inform of ballot item for children’s services council

(kwch)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday evening, Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow and Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor hosted a workshop to inform people of an item on this November’s ballot.

If approved, it would cost the tax-payers millions of dollars.

The item would form a children’s services council that would help fund organizations for kids and families in Leon County.

Tallahassee leaders came together Thursday night to discuss the pros and cons of the program. It would cost $8 million over a 12-year period, paid for by an increase in taxes for all Leon County residents.

Barney Bishop and Emily Fritz are in opposition, pointing to a lack of a specific plan to showcase how and where the money will be spent.

Both Bishop and Fritz say they’re concerned about the economic implications and increase in taxes could have on families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the old theory that if you throw more money at a problem, it solves it and the proof of the pudding is it doesn’t,” Bishop said.

Supporters say this type of council has worked in other places across the state.

Jon Moyle believes that the money used to support children will also help the economic state of the community.

“If we strive to make Leon County a stellar place for our kids and invest in our kids and show good results for our kids, that will help attract business,” he said.

Each side says they’re leaving it in the voters' hands come November.

The council would be made up of a mix of local elected officials, including Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna, a school board member and a judge who handles juvenile cases, as well as a handful of community members.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

