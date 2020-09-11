Advertisement

Eye on Health - Ciele Gutierrez, Music Therapy

By Gray Media
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ciele Gutierrez, Music Therapy

Latest News

Eye On Health

Eye on Health - Dr. Davis, Brain Stimulation

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
Dr. Davis, Brain Stimulation

Health Alert

Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in the Big Bend

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WCTV Eyewitness News
You can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local counties across the Big Bend here. This story will be updated with new information daily.

Health Alert

Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in South Georgia

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT
|
By WCTV Eyewitness News
You can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local South Georgia counties here. This story will be updated with new information daily.

Health Alert

Florida Department of Health warns of possible bacterial contamination in the Withlacoochee River

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT
|
By WCTV Eyewitness News
The Florida Department of Health is warning Madison and Hamilton county residents of potential bacterial contamination in the Withlacoochee River.

Latest News

Health Alert

Walk-up COVID-19 testing site at FAMU closed Tuesday due to inclement weather

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 10:47 AM EDT
The site is expected to reopen with at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Health Alert

Test results delayed by human error and extra caution

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
|
By Capitol News Service
The state has ended its relationship with a South Florida doctor contracted to communicate COVID-19 test results to people who took the test.

Health Alert

Walk-up COVID-19 testing site at FAMU extended to June 15

Updated: Jun. 1, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT
More than 8,000 people have visited the testing site in the past five weeks, organizers say.

Health Alert

SGMC administers first dose of new coronavirus treatment Friday

Updated: May. 29, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT
|
By Amber Spradley
South Georgia Medical Center is one of about 85 medical facilities in Georgia selected to receive and administer a new COVID-19 treatment, Remdesivir.

Health Alert

Number of infected inmates tops 1,400

Updated: May. 27, 2020 at 9:06 AM EDT
Corrections officials also reported on Tuesday that 255 staff members had tested positive for the virus. The department has refused to say how many workers across the state have been tested.

Health Alert

Jefferson County reports third coronavirus-related death

Updated: May. 23, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT
|
By Jacob Murphey
Health officials in Jefferson County announced a third death connected to COVID-19 Saturday.