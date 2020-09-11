News
Eye on Health - Dr. Davis, Brain Stimulation
By
Gray Media
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT
|
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Dr. Davis, Brain Stimulation
Eye On Health
Eye on Health - Ciele Gutierrez, Music Therapy
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Gray Media
Ciele Gutierrez, Music Therapy
Health Alert
Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in the Big Bend
Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By
WCTV Eyewitness News
You can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local counties across the Big Bend here. This story will be updated with new information daily.
Health Alert
Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in South Georgia
Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT
|
By
WCTV Eyewitness News
You can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local South Georgia counties here. This story will be updated with new information daily.
Health Alert
Florida Department of Health warns of possible bacterial contamination in the Withlacoochee River
Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT
|
By
WCTV Eyewitness News
The Florida Department of Health is warning Madison and Hamilton county residents of potential bacterial contamination in the Withlacoochee River.
Health Alert
Walk-up COVID-19 testing site at FAMU closed Tuesday due to inclement weather
Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 10:47 AM EDT
The site is expected to reopen with at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Health Alert
Test results delayed by human error and extra caution
Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
|
By
Capitol News Service
The state has ended its relationship with a South Florida doctor contracted to communicate COVID-19 test results to people who took the test.
Health Alert
Walk-up COVID-19 testing site at FAMU extended to June 15
Updated: Jun. 1, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT
More than 8,000 people have visited the testing site in the past five weeks, organizers say.
Health Alert
SGMC administers first dose of new coronavirus treatment Friday
Updated: May. 29, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT
|
By
Amber Spradley
South Georgia Medical Center is one of about 85 medical facilities in Georgia selected to receive and administer a new COVID-19 treatment, Remdesivir.
Health Alert
Number of infected inmates tops 1,400
Updated: May. 27, 2020 at 9:06 AM EDT
Corrections officials also reported on Tuesday that 255 staff members had tested positive for the virus. The department has refused to say how many workers across the state have been tested.
Health Alert
Jefferson County reports third coronavirus-related death
Updated: May. 23, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT
|
By
Jacob Murphey
Health officials in Jefferson County announced a third death connected to COVID-19 Saturday.