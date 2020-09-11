News
Weather
Hurricane Headquarters
Sports
Community Classroom
Open For Business
ShareIt!
Livestream
Home
News
Basketball
Crime
Education
High School
International
Investigation
Mlb
National
Sports
Nfl
Politics
Regional
Sports
State
Traffic
Travel
Trending
Weather
Weather
Eye Cams
Pinpoint Radar Plus
Map Room
Severe Weather Center
Hurricane Headquarters
Sports
College
Seminoles
Rattlers
Blazers
Eagles
FHSAA
GHSA
Highlight Of The Week
Fish & Game Forecast
Scoreboard
Livestream
Politics
Election Results
Whats Brewing
Community
Gas Prices
Arrests
In The Spotlight
Eye On Health
Health Alert
Open For Business
Contests
Recipes
Shop | Double Dollar Deals
Shop | Ask The Experts
Shop | VIP Player's Card
Shop | Wellness Club
Live Events
ShareIt!
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Careers
Internships
WCTV-2
In The Spotlight Agreement Form
Submit A News Tip
WCTV Daily Email
Military Greetings
MomsEveryday
Proud To Be Local
COVID-19 Map
TV Listings
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Usual Suspects
Dr. Oz
Apartment Guide
Holiday Vacations
Tallahassee Skyview
Advertisement
Eye on Health - Dr. Russell, DigniCap
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT
|
Updated: 1 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Dr. Russell, DigniCap
Latest News
Eye On Health
Eye on Health, Dr. Lee, Neurosurgery
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Dr. Lee, Neurosurgery
Eye On Health
Eye on Health - Dr. Wong, Total Joint Replacement
Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By
Gray Media
Dr. Wong, Total Joint Replacement
Eye On Health
Eye on Health - Dr. Dixon, Hysterectomies
Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By
Gray Media
Dr. Dixon, Hysterectomies
Eye On Health
Eye on Health - Dr. Stephens, Gynecology
Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By
Gray Media
Dr. Stephens, Gynecology
Eye On Health
Eye on Health - Dr. Watkins, RAP Surgery
Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By
Gray Media
Dr. Watkins, RAP Surgery
Latest News
Eye On Health
Eye on Health - Dr. Redfield, ER Open
Updated: 1 hour ago
Dr. Redfield, ER Open
Health Alert
Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in the Big Bend
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
WCTV Eyewitness News
You can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local counties across the Big Bend here. This story will be updated with new information daily.
Eye On Health
Eye on Health - Dr. Davis, Brain Stimulation
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Gray Media
Dr. Davis, Brain Stimulation
Eye On Health
Eye on Health - Ciele Gutierrez, Music Therapy
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Gray Media
Ciele Gutierrez, Music Therapy
Health Alert
Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in South Georgia
Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT
|
By
WCTV Eyewitness News
You can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local South Georgia counties here. This story will be updated with new information daily.