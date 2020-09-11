Florida deputy responds to call about gator, but it wasn’t a gator he found
A Florida deputy responded to an emergency call about an alligator in a shed, but that’s not what he found upon arrival.
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT
Well, it wasn’t quite what he found.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Trexler responded to a call about the animal in a shed, but when he got there, he noticed something odd about the creature.
It wasn’t an animal at all, but a pool floatie.
“He came ... he saw ... he conquered the beast. He even knocked the wind out of it. Literally,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.
