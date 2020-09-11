Advertisement

Florida deputy responds to call about gator, but it wasn’t a gator he found

A Florida deputy responded to an emergency call about an alligator in a shed, but that’s not what he found upon arrival.
A Florida deputy responded to an emergency call about an alligator in a shed, but that’s not what he found upon arrival.
A Florida deputy responded to an emergency call about an alligator in a shed, but that’s not what he found upon arrival.(PCSO)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Florida deputy responded to an emergency call about an alligator in a shed, but that’s not what he found upon arrival.

Well, it wasn’t quite what he found.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Trexler responded to a call about the animal in a shed, but when he got there, he noticed something odd about the creature.

It wasn’t an animal at all, but a pool floatie.

“He came ... he saw ... he conquered the beast. He even knocked the wind out of it. Literally,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Road rage stabbing reported on West Tennessee Street, TPD says

Updated: 1 hours ago
The man who was stabbed suffered serious injuries, but he is expected to recover, according to TPD.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Sept. 11, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
What’s Brewing? Sept. 11, 2020

News

Commissioners Matlow, Proctor host workshop to inform of ballot item for children’s services council

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tallahassee leaders came together Thursday night to discuss the pros and cons of the program.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 11, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 10, 2020.

Seminoles

Morning Conversation: Bobby Bowden

Updated: 4 hours ago
Legendary FSU Head Coach Bobby Bowden sat down with WCTV's Michael Hudak to discuss renaming Doak Campbell, football this fall and his top accomplishments.

Latest News

News

What's Brewing? Sept. 11, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Weather

Rob's Friday Morning Forecast: Sept. 11, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

FHSAA

Maclay gets road sweep at NFC

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Thursday, Maclay traveled to NFC as the Mauraders and Eagles met on the volleyball court.

FHSAA

War Eagles push Seminoles to brink, Florida High comes out on top in five sets

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Wakulla and Florida High met Thursday night on the volleyball court.

FHSAA

Panthers’ Arnold shows off Adidas All-American jersey

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
St. John Paul II’s Terrion Arnold unveiled his Adidas All-American jersey Thursday night at the school’s gymnasium.

News

Commissioners Matlow, Proctor host workshop to inform of ballot item for children’s services council

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
If approved, it would cost the tax-payers millions of dollars.