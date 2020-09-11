FSU begins search for new president

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University President John Thrasher announced Friday the school is beginning to search for his replacement.

He made the announcement during a board of trustees meeting.

Thrasher said because of the impact of COVID-19 on a national presidential search, it’s better for FSU to begin now.

“Recognizing the challenges of conducting a presidential search during the pandemic, we agree the Board should begin the process earlier than anticipated," Thrasher said. "The Chair has pledged to take as much time as needed to ensure a thorough and comprehensive search. I know he is committed to a thoughtful and deliberate process that will include input from the campus community and other university stakeholders.”

In the announcement, Thrasher said he plans to stay in the role until his successor can take the helm. His contract is set to expire in November 2021. Board of Trustees Chair Ed Burr said he doesn’t plan to name an interim president.

“These are unusual times,” Burr said. “It is incumbent on this board to ensure a smooth transition.”

Thrasher said being FSU’s president has been an energizing and rewarding experience for him.

“I have been fortunate to have had a long and fulfilling career — practicing law, serving in the Florida Legislature, and since 2014, serving as president of Florida State University," Thrasher said. "I always tell people this is the best job I’ve ever had, and I really mean it.”

Under Thrasher’s tenure, FSU has raised $1 billion for its capital campaign, expanded the research enterprise and became recognized as one of the top 20 public schools in the nation.

“We still have much work to do. I will work tirelessly with our leadership team and all of you to continue FSU’s positive momentum," Thrasher said. "This is a very special place, and it deserves our best.”

Burr said a special board meeting will be scheduled in the next few weeks to discuss the creation of a presidential search committee and the search process.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.