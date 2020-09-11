Advertisement

Panthers’ Arnold shows off Adidas All-American jersey

By Joey Lamar
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - St. John Paul II’s Terrion Arnold unveiled his Adidas All-American jersey Thursday night at the school’s gymnasium.

Arnold will play on the East squad in the game. The Panther safety is ranked the #2 player in the nation at his position and #10 in the Sunshine State, according to 247sports.

Arnold says NBC asked him to make his college commitment live on TV, but he declined.

“Even though the game asked me to make my decision on live television in front of 4.5 million people and those who will be in attendance, but I said, ‘Naw.’ I’m looking forward to them coming at me, but I still think my decision will stand with signing day,” Arnold said about playing with guys who will have already made their announcement.

The Adidas All-American game will take place on January 9 in San Antonio.

