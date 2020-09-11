Advertisement

Protester, 3 Tallahassee police officers test positive for coronavirus

TPD Chief Revell discussed the department's response to Saturday's protest, which resulted in 14 arrests.
TPD Chief Revell discussed the department's response to Saturday's protest, which resulted in 14 arrests.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says three of its officers have tested positive for coronavirus following Saturday’s protest outside the State Capitol building.

TPD says once it learned one of the protesters who was arrested tested positive for COVID-19, 40 of its officers were tested. Of the three officers who tested positive, one came in close contact with the protester, while the other two were in the area.

Those officers are now in quarantine, and the department says it has conducted contact tracing to see if anyone else came in close contact with them.

A TPD spokesperson says the officers who tested positive are doing well. The spokesperson also says TPD is following all health protocols regarding the virus from the Leon County Department of Health.

RELATED STORIES
TPD Chief: Law enforcement prepared for crowd of 500 between Trump car caravan and BLM protesters
Tallahassee community activists demand charges dropped against protesters
Outrage continues over local law enforcement use of force during Black Lives Matter protest
Tallahassee city commissioner comments on Saturday’s protest
State Attorney Campbell speaks out after office decides not to press charges in protest gun incident

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Poll: Pandemic takes toll on mental health of young adults

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
In the midst of the pandemic, young adults are navigating life transitions such as starting college and finding jobs, all without being able to experience normal social activities.

Sports

Return of football renews fears over more virus spread

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The topic has led to passionate debates at the state and local level, including whether to allow high school seasons to proceed and how many fans to allow in professional and college stadiums.

National

In a year of restrictions, virus changes Sept. 11, too

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person.

National

28-year-old teacher at SC public school dies of COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The 28-year-old teacher had been an educator for five years.

Latest News

National

Third-grade teacher for Richland Two school district dies of COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Third-grade teacher for Richland Two school district dies of COVID-19

National Politics

Virus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats reject a scaled-back $500B virus relief bill in a Senate vote as prospects dim for more aid before the election.

National

Wildfires raging across West Coast

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Wildfires continue to rage up and down the West Coast.

Health Alert

Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in the Big Bend

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WCTV Eyewitness News
You can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local counties across the Big Bend here. This story will be updated with new information daily.

Coronavirus

Time cover marks nearly 200,000 US COVID-19 deaths, calls response ‘an American failure’

Updated: 22 hours ago
Time’s new cover is a stark reminder of how tragic and deadly the coronavirus has been and still is. It also calls the U.S. response a failure.

National

Senate to vote on advancing 'skinny' coronavirus stimulus bill

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:24 AM EDT
|
The bill calls for $300 per week in enhanced jobless benefits, extends the Paycheck Protection Program and provides $105 billion in education funds. It does not include stimulus checks or additional state aid.