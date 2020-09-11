Protester, 3 Tallahassee police officers test positive for coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says three of its officers have tested positive for coronavirus following Saturday’s protest outside the State Capitol building.

TPD says once it learned one of the protesters who was arrested tested positive for COVID-19, 40 of its officers were tested. Of the three officers who tested positive, one came in close contact with the protester, while the other two were in the area.

Those officers are now in quarantine, and the department says it has conducted contact tracing to see if anyone else came in close contact with them.

A TPD spokesperson says the officers who tested positive are doing well. The spokesperson also says TPD is following all health protocols regarding the virus from the Leon County Department of Health.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.