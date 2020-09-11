Road rage stabbing reported on West Tennessee Street, TPD says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a road rage incident led to a stabbing on West Tennessee Street Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the intersection of West Tennessee Street and Columbia Driver around 2:40 p.m. after they received a report of an isolated road rage incident.

According to police, the road rage incident started on the north side of Tennessee Street and Appleyard Drive, when two drivers both got out of their vehicles to fight each other.

One of the vehicle’s passengers broke the fight up, and the other driver got in their car and drove away from the scene, TPD says. The driver who was still at the scene realized he had been stabbed, and drove a short distance before pulling over, according to the department.

The man was taken to a hospital in the area with serious injuries, TPD says. He is expected to recover.

TPD says the man who was stabbed was driving a green Chevy four-wheel-drive truck with a lift kit, while the other driver was in a blue sedan. Police did not release any identifying information about the suspect.

If you witnessed this stabbing, TPD says to reach out to its investigators at 850-891-4200. You can stay anonymous with your tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477.

On Sept. 9, at 2:42 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of West Tennessee Street and Columbia Drive in... Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Friday, September 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.