Advertisement

Semrau practicing what she preaches by taking time to be with family

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State women’s head basketball coach Sue Semrau has always said that, in her program, you’re a person first and the needs of you and your family take precedent.

At the end of the day, that message is what helped her make the decision to step away from coaching this season to be with her mother, who has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Following the diagnosis, which came in February, Semrau has been split between two homes; her job and program here in Tallahassee and her family in Seattle.

The difference between the Big Bend and Cascadia is too hard to make up in an era of quarantines and travel restrictions.

“Had there not been COVID, I wouldn’t have made this decision,” Semrau said Thursday in her first time speaking with media since announcing she will not be on the bench this year. “I could have gone back and forth very easily, but with the testing and the ability to move from place to place, you lose a week.”

The move to be with family was ultimately one tied into the bedrock of the “family first,” culture Semrau has built for over two decades at the Tucker Center.

Semrau’s players understand that she wants what’s best for all parties.

“I opened up by saying, for 23 years we’ve talked about family first. For 23 years, we’ve talked about excellence, and they deserve excellence and I wasn’t going to be able to give them my 100% and that’s not fair to them,” she said.

Semrau says her mother is getting stronger every day and is happy to use this leave to find extended time at home that coaches so rarely get to find.

“I’ve never been with my entire family during Thanksgiving, so that will be an interesting, fun opportunity,” she said. “I’ve had three days, maybe two days, of Christmas and so those type of things they’re looking forward to.”

All involved looking to fight and win.

Semrau says she’s more than confident that Brooke Wykoff will be able to step into the role of coaching her alma mater, saying her role will be cheering on from afar and making phone calls to recruits.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seminoles

Week 1 opportunity to find new workhorse in backfield for Seminoles

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State opens the 2020 campaign against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, as the two programs meet for just the fourth time since the 2012 season.

Sports

Semrau practicing what she preaches by taking time to be with family

Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida State women’s head basketball coach Sue Semrau has always said that, in her program, you’re a person first and the needs of you and your family take precedent.

Seminoles

Tallahassee businesses prepare for start of FSU football season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
The countdown is on in Collegetown as the first home football game for Florida State this season is just two days away.

GHSA

Valdosta football eyeing national audience with possibility of ESPN game

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Valdosta Wildcats enter Week 2 ranked #1 in Class 6A, thanks in part to a come-from-behind win against Warner Robins to open the season.

Latest News

GHSA

Lowndes' Brown garners offer from Dawgs after impressive 2020 debut

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar and Fletcher Keel
After leading the Vikings to a Week 1 road victory, Lowndes quarterback Jacurri Brown has garnered an offer from the University of Georgia.

Sports

Lowndes' Brown garners offer from Dawgs after impressive 2020 debut

Updated: 6 hours ago
After leading the Vikings to a Week 1 road victory, Lowndes quarterback Jacurri Brown has garnered an offer from the University of Georgia.

Sports

Valdosta football eyeing national audience with possibility of ESPN game

Updated: 6 hours ago
The ‘Cats matchups with either Lowndes or Lee County could very well be on ESPN.

GHSA

‘You can’t win the state championship right now’: Bearcats trying to temper expectations at outset of campaign

Updated: 9 hours ago
The expectations could not be higher for the Bainbridge Bearcats football team.

FHSAA

Experience at quarterback an advantage for NFC in unconvential lead up to season

Updated: 9 hours ago
North Florida Christian will open their football season this week after an open date last week.

News

Morning Conversation: Voice of FSU Football Gene Deckerhoff

Updated: 13 hours ago
The voice of FSU Football, Gene Deckerhoff, joined WCTV's Michael Hudak for a morning conversation.