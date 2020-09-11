Advertisement

State Attorney Campbell speaks out after office decides not to press charges in protest gun incident

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The State Attorney’s office announced Thursday they would not be filing charges against the man who brought a gun to a Black Lives Matter protest.

The incident happened on August 29 during a protest at the state capitol.

State Attorney Jack Campbell tells WCTV his decision not to press any charges follows the law, and the man who brought the gun to the state capitol did so legally.

“We looked at every person who was involved in that escalation and each of them were afforded protections under Stand Your Ground or self-defense,” said Campbell.

In a letter to Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell, Campbell writes in detail what happened on August 29.

He writes the man who brought the weapon begins making statements at protesters, protesters then follow the man, he pushes one of them who comes up to him with a sign, a fight breaks out, people are hitting and kicking the man, and he pulls out the gun.

“I don’t like the fact that people can lawfully walk into a very contentious protest carrying a firearm, the evidence is that law enforcement saw the guy confronted him but once again he was lawfully carrying his gun and as such was allowed to be in public where he was while armed,” said Campbell.

Campbell and his office found that the protesters and the man with the gun were acting in self-defense and their actions are protected by Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law.

“Laws have consequences and I and many prosecutors really all from around the state have had many instances where terrible things happened and people were killed and harmed yet no one faced any time of criminal responsibility based on that,” said Campbell.

During a press conference with the Tallahassee Community Action Committee, activists spoke out about the state attorney’s decision.

“He didn’t get any inciting a riot charges, didn’t get an unlawful assembly charges when all of those things could have been possible,” said Lakey Love with TCAC.

Campbell writes in his letter to Chief Revell, there is a law against carrying a firearm inside a government building, but not against carrying a fire onto government land or to a protest.

Campbell calls the whole incident dangerous and it could have grave consequences had not police not stepped in.

