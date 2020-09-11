Tift Co. head football coach hospitalized with flu, COVID

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - One of Tift County’s head Blue Devils has been hospitalized, according to the a post on Tift County Schools' Facebook page.

Head Football Coach Ashley Anders was admitted to Tift Regional Medical Center after testing positive for both COVID-19 and influenza.

The school system said he started having symptoms and was immediately quarantined and was not in physical contact with the football team since last Friday.

“Please keep Coach Anders and his family in your prayers as he battles these illnesses,” the Facebook post stated.

