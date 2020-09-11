Tift Co., Valdosta football game canceled

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Friday night’s matchup between the Tift County Blue Devils and the Valdosta Wildcats has been canceled.

The game was canceled “due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases on our football team,” Tift County Schools wrote in a Facebook post.

Posted by Tift County Schools on Friday, September 11, 2020

The school system recently announced that head football coach Ashley Anders was hospitalized with the COVID-19 and the flu.

