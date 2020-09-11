Tift Co., Valdosta football game canceled
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Friday night’s matchup between the Tift County Blue Devils and the Valdosta Wildcats has been canceled.
The game was canceled “due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases on our football team,” Tift County Schools wrote in a Facebook post.
The school system recently announced that head football coach Ashley Anders was hospitalized with the COVID-19 and the flu.
