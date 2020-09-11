Advertisement

Tropical system forecast to move into the gulf

Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tropical depression spinning near the Bahamas is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm as it moves across Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center’s forecast track for Tropical Depression 19 takes the system across south Florida and into the gulf, moving west-northwest. It is forecast to become a tropical storm in the next day and a half over the Gulf of Mexico.

“This will bring an increase in easterly winds to northeast Florida this weekend along with the threat of very heavy rainfall, and enhanced surf conditions with life-threatenting rip currents at northeast FL and southeast GA beaches,” the National Weather Service in Jacksonville wrote on the storm.

The heaviest rainfall is anticipated to spread north into Marion county on Saturday and then northwest across the Suwannee Valley on Sunday. Areas of flooding may develop as tropical downpours will occur, according to the weather service.

The system is then forecast to strengthen to near hurricane intensity by early next week as it moves across the northeastern gulf. Dangerous impacts are possible along the coast from the Florida panhandle to southeastern Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Look for regular updates on the forecast for Tropical Depression 19 online and on WCTV.

