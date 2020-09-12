Football Friday Night: September 11, 2020
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Week 2 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.
Joey Lamar, Ryan Kelly and Fletcher Keel run down highlights from:
- Suwannee at Hamilton County
- Griffin at Lowndes
- Taylor County at Wakulla
- Thomas County Central at Thomasville
- Cairo at Brooks County
- Brookwood at Maclay
- South Sumter at Madison County
- Coffee at Bainbridge
- Jefferson County at North Florida Christian
- Holmes County at Sneads
- North Bay Haven at Munroe
- Worth County at Mitchell County
- St. Francis at Aucilla
Plus, a sneak peek at what next week has to offer.
You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.
