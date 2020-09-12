Girls on the Run not letting COVID-19 slow them down

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For kids across the country, COVID-19 changing a lot, like school and all the activities that come with it.

However, Girls on the Run of the Big Bend is not letting the pandemic stop them from grabbing their sneakers and heading outside.

Teachers aren’t just cracking the books this fall, they’re also donning capes and running outdoors, preparing to take Tallahassee’s girls on more than just a run.

“It’s about teaching students how to find that extra star shine each day, finding that breath that they need to learn how to create for themselves to blow out the negativity and the stresses that come with being a student nowadays,” Girls on the Run coach Heather Jackson explained.

But, as you can probably guess, Girls on the Run is making changes in 2020.

Some schools are unable to host the organization due to the pandemic, so the coaches are now heading to off-campus sites.

“As a club, as a family, as an organization, it’s all about resilience and being strong in the moments that we need to the most and for us, the adaptability that we teach our girls, you know, shining in the times that may be a little cloudy,” Jackson described.

Their first new location, the Tallahassee JRS Volleyball Club.

Organizers are working to make sure precautions are in place.

“Handwashing, masks, social distancing, so it is a safe and fantastic way for any student to go ahead and get that socializing component that we all miss, even as adults,” Elizabeth Enchautegui, Girls on the Run coach, said.

Coaches aren’t letting COVID-19 slow these girls down.

“We tell the girls to envision themselves as the sun, shining bright, then all of a sudden, a gloomy cloud comes along and covers them up. But, what happens with that cloud? It doesn’t stick around forever. So, picture yourself just filling your belly with air and blowing that cloud away,” Enchautegui explained.

Keeping these young girls' hearts pumping and their spirits high.

Girls on the Run is searching for more off-campus locations for the organization.

If you’re interested in hosting some of the teams, you can learn how to on their website.

