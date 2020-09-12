Advertisement

Hannah’s Friday Evening Forecast: September 11, 2020

By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tonight we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Tomorrow we’ll wake up to a partly cloudy sky, with sunshine in between the clouds. Showers and storms are expected again tomorrow afternoon as moisture from the tropics moves into the area. It won’t rain all day, but having an umbrella will be a good idea. Temperatures will be warm before rain moves in, reaching the upper 80s and possibly the low 90s.

The tropics are also active with Tropical Depression 19 to the southeast of the Florida peninsula. Tropical Depression Nineteen in forecasted to move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and strengthen into a tropical storm.

Rene and Paulette are still moving through the Atlantic and aren’t expected to impact the United States in the near future. There are also a few tropical waves on the coast of Africa that the WCTV Pinpoint Weather Team is watching.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: Sept. 11, 2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

Weather

Rob's Friday Morning Forecast: Sept. 11, 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

Forecast

Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: Sept. 10, 2020

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

Weather

Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: Sept. 10, 2020

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:26 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Sept. 10, 2020.

Latest News

Weather

What happens when we run out of hurricane names?

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
What’s the plan if the names are all used up?

Forecast

Rob’s Wednesday Morning Forecast: Sept. 9, 2020

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Weather

Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: Sept. 9, 2020

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:25 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Weather

Explaining the West’s wild weather swing

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
Meteorologist Charles Roop explains why parts of the West went from heat and fire to snow and chill.

Forecast

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: September 8, 2020

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Tuesday, September 8.

Weather

Explainer: The West's Wild Weather Swing

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
Meteorologist Charles Roop explains why parts of the West went from heat and fire to snow and chill.