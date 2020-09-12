Hannah’s Friday Evening Forecast: September 11, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tonight we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Tomorrow we’ll wake up to a partly cloudy sky, with sunshine in between the clouds. Showers and storms are expected again tomorrow afternoon as moisture from the tropics moves into the area. It won’t rain all day, but having an umbrella will be a good idea. Temperatures will be warm before rain moves in, reaching the upper 80s and possibly the low 90s.

The tropics are also active with Tropical Depression 19 to the southeast of the Florida peninsula. Tropical Depression Nineteen in forecasted to move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and strengthen into a tropical storm.

Rene and Paulette are still moving through the Atlantic and aren’t expected to impact the United States in the near future. There are also a few tropical waves on the coast of Africa that the WCTV Pinpoint Weather Team is watching.

