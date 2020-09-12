LIVE BLOG: Seminoles open 2020 campaign against Georgia Tech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Well, we’ve finally made it: For the first time in 2020, and under head coach Mike Norvell, Florida State is set to take the football field and play a game.

The Seminoles open the abbreviated, re-worked, somehow-still-happening campaign against Georgia Tech in the two squad’s fourth meeting since 2012 and the first at Doak Campbell Stadium since 2009.

While there are certainly a lot of questions surrounding this year’s Seminole team, arguably the biggest is who is going to replace Cam Akers in the backfield? With the departure of him and Khalan Laborn, FSU enters 2020 missing 74% of last year’s rushing yards and 75% of last year’s rushing touchdowns.

Maybe we’ll get an answer tonight.

James Blackman regains the reins as starting quarterback (and hopefully it won’t be a revolving door this year) and I’m interested in how the FSU offense works with 1.) a (hopefully) stable QB situation and 2.) under Norvell.

I’m well aware, as I hope and am sure you are too, that every question we have for this season won’t get answered, but I do think we’ll know a lot once the clock hits zero at Doak today.

All of that is to say, welcome back to our live blogs! If you’re one of the lucky 20,000 or so who are at Doak or if you’re unable to attend this week due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I appreciate you joining me all the same. Don’t forget, for instant reaction/analysis/thoughts, you can follow myself on Twitter and for as-they-happen scoring updates, you can follow WCTV Sports.

Below will be a running log of the game, as in years past: We’ll have score updates, analysis, stray observations and thoughts. It will be fun.

So, for the first time this year, lets pretend like everything is normal and enjoy some football.

Coin Toss

Noles win the coin toss and GT will receive the football.

It’s almost game time, my friends.

Pregame

Well, as if we weren’t already anticipating kickoff enough, sounds like we’ll have to wait just a tad longer as rain in Tallahassee has forced a brief weather delay.

#FSU and #GT are currently in an official weather delay. Kickoff is scheduled for 48 minutes from now https://t.co/p4r8A3Wvo4 via @Noles247 — Noles247.com (@Noles247) September 12, 2020

🚨WEATHER DELAY🚨



Pregame warm-ups have been halted due to lightning. — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 12, 2020

