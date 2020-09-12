Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 12 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a fairly quiet and mild start to the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. The sky should clear somewhat through the morning with a better chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. It will be a similar pattern to Friday with showers moving in from the east. Highs will be near 90 with a 60% chance of rain.

Tropical Depression Nineteen was located southwest of Naples Saturday morning, but remained somewhat disorganized thanks in part to wind shear. It is expected to emerge in the Gulf of Mexico later Saturday into Saturday night. From there, conditions are expected for the system to become a tropical storm. Rain chances will increase area-wide Sunday with the highest rain chances and totals along the coast. Increased moisture from the system will keep rain chances elevated through mid week with highs in the 80s. The southwestern Big Bend will see the biggest impacts from the system with a good chance of rip currents, higher surf, and higher winds. A tropical storm watch was issued for the Franklin County coast.

