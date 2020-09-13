Franklin County man arrested for stolen vehicle, reckless driving

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) - Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Jaykub Vernon Ellis, 22, for stealing a car in Eastpoint Saturday afternoon.

FCSO says the Sheriff was stopped on Ave A taking to someone, when Ellis ran a stop sign with the stolen car at Ave A and School road. Ellis was traveling at a “high rate of speed” and collided with another car traveling on Ave A.

FCSO says Ellis fled the scene on foot and was pursued by the Sheriff and several local residents. Ellis ran North on School Road before the local residents and the Sheriff apprehended him. Ellis also had an open knife, which he threw to the ground when one of the good Samaritans tackled him.

FCSO says Ellis is wanted in Ohio and Georgia on a multitude charges.

Franklin County Deputies have charged Ellis with the following: stolen vehicle, resisting without violence, reckless driving with disregard for public safety and leaving scene of traffic crash with injury.

“I’m proud to work in a county where local residents act to help law enforcement apprehend a dangerous felon," Sheriff Smith said. “They put themselves at risk when they didn’t have to. Thank you to all those involved.”

