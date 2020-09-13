FSU AD reacts to crowds at Doak Campbell Stadium not wearing masks at game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday’s game at Doak Campbell stadium has drawn criticism from those saying the crowds of fans weren’t following proper CDC guidelines. Many images and video from the stadium to show fans not wearing masks and seemingly not social distancing.

Now, FSU Atheletic Director David Coburn is acknowledging some fans can do better.

“We were disappointed with some fans, particularly some student fans, at the Georgia Tech football game who did not comply with our policies regarding social distancing and wearing masks while in their seats,” Coburn shared in a statement to WCTV.

There were rules in place that masks must be worn entering the stadium and stay on at all times.

As far how FSU will handle social distancing in future games, Coburn said, “There was ample room for all fans to remain safely distanced. We have three weeks until our next home game, and we will re-double our efforts to both inform our patrons and improve compliance with the new rules.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.