Hannah’s Saturday, September 12th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tropical Storm Sally is moving into the Gulf of Mexico. As of 8:00 PM, the storm was 45 miles west of Naples, Florida with sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm is forecasted to move to the northwest over the next several days.

Sally’s track is farther to the west compared with yesterday. This means that the main impact expected in the Big Bend is heavy rain, with the heaviest rain along the coast in Franklin county where a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect. The Watch means that tropical-storm-force winds aren’t out of the question along the coast, but the farther west the storm moves, the less likely 40 plus mph winds are in our region.

Tonight, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a mix of sun and clouds across the region. Afternoon showers and storms are possible in the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday afternoon as Sally moves through the Gulf.

