Marching Chiefs take on football season amidst a pandemic

(WCTV)
By Sophia Hernandez
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday was the first Florida State football game, but for student musicians who are responsible for keeping fans and the players pumped during game time, it wasn’t always certain to happen.

It was a day Connor Werner, staff manager of the Marching Chiefs, never thought they would see, “It was really surreal I think a lot of us were just thinking I can’t believe we made it this far.”

After months of not knowing whether the sounds of the war chant would be heard in the walls of Doak Campbell, Jamie Miyagawa, the assistant drum major of Marching Chiefs, describes her feelings the moment came to fruition, “Everyone was just excited to get back together and make music again, and perform for whatever crowd we happened to have.”

1/4 of fans filled the stadium Saturday, and less than half of the usual band. But even with only 175 musicians, Director Dr. David Plack says his crew is just grateful for any opportunity to play their music, “We still get to be Marching Chiefs and we still get to support Florida State Football, and we still get to be involved.”

While there are no skull sessions, and no pre-show or half time show, students are willing to wear masks and keep their distance, if it means they can take the field.

“Every time we get that war chant going, and you get to see everyone come together in the stadium and that is a really cool feeling," Miyagawa shares, "And as long as we still get to do that throughout the season we are all going to be really happy to do that.”

Dr. Plack hopes to continue being the soundtrack of Florida State Athletics, the staple of FSU football, forever playing for the fans who bleed garnet and gold, “This is going to bind them together, 20 years down the line, they are going to remember that they helped keep the marching chiefs relevant, and going, and together.”

