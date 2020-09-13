Perry PD looking for man who could be in Thomasville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Perry Police are still looking for a man they say could be in South Georgia. On Friday, Perry PD issued a missing person alert for 29-year-old Christopher Miller.

According to police, Miller was last seen in Perry on Tuesday driving a 2006 black Honda Accord with a Tennessee license plate. Miller’s phone was found in Thomasville on Thursday. That’s the last time his family had contact with him over Facebook Messenger, according to the press release.

A family member reached out to WCTV Saturday confirming the family was still looking for Miller.

Anyone with information on where he might be should reach out to Det. Ray Kellerman at (850) 584-5121.

