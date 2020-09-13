Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 13 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With Tropical Storm Sally to the south of the Big Bend, the viewing area has a chance to see higher rain chances Sunday. Sally’s rain bands will likely move through the area starting Sunday through the start of the work week. Rain chances will remain at 70% overall Sunday with high temperatures near 90.

A tropical storm watch remains in effect for the Franklin County coastline and immediate offshore waters, meaning tropical storm conditions are possible. There will also be a high risk of rip currents along with a threat of coastal flooding over the next few days with surge between 1 to 3 feet at the most. A flash flood watch is in effect for our southwestern Big Bend counties until Tuesday.

Rain chances will remain elevated for much of the work week with highs in the 80s.

