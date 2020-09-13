Advertisement

Tallahassee family’s home destroyed in fire

Fire damage in the Bradley family's home that occurred on Labor Day.
Fire damage in the Bradley family's home that occurred on Labor Day.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee family is picking up the pieces after the inside of their home is destroyed in a fire on Labor Day.

“We heard my son and my daughter yell mom fire, fire,” said Erica Bradley.

The Bradley family tells WCTV they are thankful to be alive.

“If we wouldn’t have been home, we wouldn’t have seen the fire outside, they probably would have stayed in their rooms not realizing what happens and there was a fire all around them so it could have been a really a lot worse than it was,” said Erica Bradley.

Erica Bradley says fire officials told her the cause of the fire was from an electrical shortage.

Everything from the roof, to the kitchen, to the living room, and other spots of their home were completely damaged.

Erica’s husband, Herschell Bradley, says luckily everyone including their four children were able to make it out without be injured.

“The stuff inside its material stuff, so we don’t really need to cherish something like that, as long as we come out of the event with our lives that’s the main goal and as long as we got that I was fine,” said Herschell Bradley.

The family was able to salvage a few items and clothing after the fire, but without renter’s insurance the family says they have to start over.

“If you smell something or see something, something is bothering you or nagging you, something must be wrong so follow your gut,” said Erica Bradley.

“Make sure your house is well in order, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, working appliances,” said Herschell Bradley.

They add they are not letting go of their faith as they take on the challenge of finding a new place to call home.

“I don’t know what tomorrow brings and that’s a tough feeling. Everything will work out. I have faith,” said Herschell Bradley.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me page.

If you would like to help this family, you can visit the page with the link below.

www.gofundme.com/f/the-bradley-family-relief-fund

