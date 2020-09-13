Advertisement

Tropical Depression 20 forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression Twenty Track
Tropical Depression Twenty Track(WCTV Pinpoint Weather)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - At 5:00 pm Saturday afternoon the National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic to Tropical Depression 20. The NHC upgraded the disturbance to a depression after the system became better organized on Saturday.

Tropical Depression Twenty Satellite
Tropical Depression Twenty Satellite(WCTV Pinpoint Weather)

As of 5:00 PM, Tropical Depression 20 was 2030 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands with sustained winds of 35 mph. The depression is moving to the WNW at 9 mph.

The depression is forecasted to strengthen into a tropical storm Sunday afternoon and move to the west-northwest. Teddy is the next name in the 2020 hurricane season. The system is expected to strengthen into a category one hurricane around Tuesday afternoon before turning to the north. At this time, Tropical Depression Twenty isn’t forecasted to impact the United States for at least the next several days.

The WCTV Pinpoint Weather team will continue to monitor the tropics. Downloading the WCTV Pinpoint Weather App is a great way to stay up to date on the forecast.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved

Latest News

News

Perry PD looking for man who could be in Thomasville

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
Perry PD is still looking for a Perry man who may be driving a Black Honda Accord with Tennessee plates.

Seminoles

LIVE BLOG: Seminoles 13 - Georgia Tech 16

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Georgia Tech leads Florida State, 16-13, in the fourth quarter.

Weather

Tropical Storm Sally develops near Florida’s Southwest coast

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Tropical Storm Sally could become a hurricane before making landfall in the central Gulf coast.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 12 - Morning Update

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Scattered showers and storms can be expected for your Saturday, but the odds will increase thanks to tropical weather. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and the latest on Tropical Depression Nineteen.

Latest News

National

Oregon braces for a “mass fatality incident” as wildfires rage in western states

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Carter Evans
At least 19 people have died this week in Oregon, Washington and California as wildfires continue to rage in western states.

Coronavirus

Florida bars to reopen even as state battles coronavirus

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kate Gibson
Florida bars are set to reopen at half capacity on Monday

Football

Football Friday Night Plays of the Week: September 11, 2020

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Week 2 of the high school football season is in the books and it’s time to vote for this week’s play of the week!

Football

Football Friday Night: September 11, 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Week 2 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

News

Girls on the Run not letting COVID-19 slow them down

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Girls on the Run of the Big Bend is not letting the pandemic stop them from grabbing their sneakers and heading outside.

News

Fla. Supreme Court orders DeSantis to select new justice

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT
A unanimous Florida Supreme Court is ordering the Governor to name a new Supreme Court Justice by noon Monday.