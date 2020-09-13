Tropical Depression 20 forms in the Atlantic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - At 5:00 pm Saturday afternoon the National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic to Tropical Depression 20. The NHC upgraded the disturbance to a depression after the system became better organized on Saturday.

Tropical Depression Twenty Satellite (WCTV Pinpoint Weather)

As of 5:00 PM, Tropical Depression 20 was 2030 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands with sustained winds of 35 mph. The depression is moving to the WNW at 9 mph.

The depression is forecasted to strengthen into a tropical storm Sunday afternoon and move to the west-northwest. Teddy is the next name in the 2020 hurricane season. The system is expected to strengthen into a category one hurricane around Tuesday afternoon before turning to the north. At this time, Tropical Depression Twenty isn’t forecasted to impact the United States for at least the next several days.

The WCTV Pinpoint Weather team will continue to monitor the tropics. Downloading the WCTV Pinpoint Weather App is a great way to stay up to date on the forecast.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved