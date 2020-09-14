Advertisement

Amazon to hire 100,000 to keep up with online shopping surge

The company said Monday that the new hires will help pack, ship or sort orders, working in part-time and full-time roles.
The company said Monday that the new hires will help pack, ship or sort orders, working in part-time and full-time roles.(Source: Amazon)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon will hire another 100,000 people to keep up with a surge of online orders.

The company said Monday that the new hires will help pack, ship or sort orders, working in part-time and full-time roles. Amazon said the jobs are not related to its typical holiday hiring.

The Seattle company reported record profit and revenue between April and June as more people turned to it during the pandemic to buy groceries and supplies.

The company already had to hire 175,000 people earlier this year to keep up with the rush of orders, and last week said it had 33,000 corporate and tech jobs it needed to fill.

This time around, Amazon said it needs the people at the 100 new warehouses, package sorting centers and other facilities it’s opening this month.

Alicia Boler Davis, who oversees Amazon’s warehouses, said the company is offering $1,000 sign-on bonuses in some cities where it may be harder for it to find workers, such as Detroit, New York, Philadelphia and Louisville, Kentucky. Starting pay at Amazon is $15 an hour.

Things are about to get a lot busier at Amazon’s warehouses. In addition to the holiday shopping rush, Amazon plans to hold its one of its busiest shopping days, Prime Day, in the fall this year after postponing it from July.

Amazon will be monitoring whether it needs to hire more workers for the holidays, but doesn’t have anything to announce yet, Boler Davis said. Last year, it hired 200,000 ahead of the holidays.

One company is already preparing for the spike in orders: UPS said last week that it plans to bring in 100,000 people to help it deliver packages during the holiday season.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Officials: 3 dead, 3 wounded in violent rampage in Tennessee

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a gunman killed himself after killing two people and wounding three others in a series of shootings and carjackings that ended with a high-speed police chase.

News

Mother-Daughter Duo leaning on each other for support as they battle cancer during pandemic

Updated: moments ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
“We’ve always shared everything but I didn’t want to have share this. I didn’t realize we would be sharing this," said Thelma Whitfield.

National Politics

In defiance of Nevada governor, Trump holds indoor rally

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In open defiance of state regulations and his own administration’s pandemic health guidelines, President Donald Trump hosted his first indoor rally since June, telling a packed, nearly mask-less Nevada crowd that the nation was “making the last turn” in defeating the virus.

News

Tallahassee family’s home destroyed in fire

Updated: 12 minutes ago
A Tallahassee family is picking up the pieces after the inside of their home is destroyed in a fire on Labor Day.

National

Gulf Coast residents brace for Sally, possible new hurricane

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents prepared for a new weather onslaught Monday as Tropical Storm Sally slowly churned toward them, with forecasters predicting landfall as a hurricane.

Latest News

Weather

Tropical Storm Sally aims for Louisiana and Mississippi coastline

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Tropical Storm Sally was bringing a few rain bands to the Franklin County coast Monday morning as the center of the storm moved westerly.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Sept. 14, 2020

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Sept. 14, 2020

Forecast

Charles’ Monday Morning Forecast: Sept. 14, 2020

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Charles Roop
Meteorologist Charles Roop gives you the forecast for Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 14, 2020

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 13, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Sept. 14, 2020

Updated: 53 minutes ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Weather

Charles' Monday Morning Forecast: Sept. 14, 2020

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Meteorologist Charles Roop gives you the forecast for Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.