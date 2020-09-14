Andrew Gillum speaks out on Miami hotel room incident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum is speaking out about the incident that derailed his political career.

In March, he was found in a Miami Beach hotel room where a man apparently overdosed on meth. Three small baggies of what police believed was crystal meth were in plain sight on both the bed and floor of the hotel room, according to police reports and pictures.

According to the report, officers tried to speak to Gillum, but Gillum was too drunk to communicate with them.

During a sit down interview on the Tamron Hall Show, which aired nationwide Monday, Gillum said he "has cried every day” since the incident. Gillum was photographed naked on the bathroom floor with a pillow and sheets soiled with body fluids. He told Hall he didn’t recognize himself in the photo “literally lying in my own vomit.”

Gillum was not charged with any crime. He stepped away from public life, went into rehab and issued an apology.

“Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse. I witnessed my father suffer from alcoholism and I know the damaging effects it can have when untreated. I also know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper struggles. I am committed to doing the personal work to heal fully and show up in the world as a more complete person,” Gillum wrote in the statement shortly after the incident.

His sit down with Hall, alongside his wife R. Jai, was his first interview since the incident.

Gillum also revealed to Hall, “I identify as bisexual. I’ve never shared that publicly before.”

“So many people just don’t understand bisexuality. Bisexuality is just something different. I just believe that love and sexuality exist on a spectrum. All I care about is what’s between us and what agreement we make,” R. Jai Gillum told Hall.

Words never shared publicly until this moment #TamronHallShow “I identify as bisexual”. - @AndrewGillum — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) September 14, 2020

Gillum was the first black nominee in a major political party to run for governor in Florida. After a surprising victory in the democratic primary, he lost narrowly to Republican Ron DeSantis in the 2018 election.

