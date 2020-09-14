Advertisement

Andrew Gillum speaks out on Miami hotel room incident

(MGN)
(MGN)(WJHG)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum is speaking out about the incident that derailed his political career.

In March, he was found in a Miami Beach hotel room where a man apparently overdosed on meth. Three small baggies of what police believed was crystal meth were in plain sight on both the bed and floor of the hotel room, according to police reports and pictures.

According to the report, officers tried to speak to Gillum, but Gillum was too drunk to communicate with them.

During a sit down interview on the Tamron Hall Show, which aired nationwide Monday, Gillum said he "has cried every day” since the incident. Gillum was photographed naked on the bathroom floor with a pillow and sheets soiled with body fluids. He told Hall he didn’t recognize himself in the photo “literally lying in my own vomit.”

Gillum was not charged with any crime. He stepped away from public life, went into rehab and issued an apology.

“Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse. I witnessed my father suffer from alcoholism and I know the damaging effects it can have when untreated. I also know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper struggles. I am committed to doing the personal work to heal fully and show up in the world as a more complete person,” Gillum wrote in the statement shortly after the incident.

His sit down with Hall, alongside his wife R. Jai, was his first interview since the incident.

Gillum also revealed to Hall, “I identify as bisexual. I’ve never shared that publicly before.”

“So many people just don’t understand bisexuality. Bisexuality is just something different. I just believe that love and sexuality exist on a spectrum. All I care about is what’s between us and what agreement we make,” R. Jai Gillum told Hall.

Gillum was the first black nominee in a major political party to run for governor in Florida. After a surprising victory in the democratic primary, he lost narrowly to Republican Ron DeSantis in the 2018 election.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Hurricane Sally aims for Louisiana and Mississippi coastline

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Hurricane Sally was bringing a few rain bands to the Franklin County coast Monday as the center of the storm moved westerly.

News

FAMU selected as top public HBCU in nation, U.S. News & World Report says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
This is the second year in a row that FAMU has taken the top spot for public HBCUs.

News

NFL recognizes Jamee Johnson, former FAMU student killed during traffic stop

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christen Hyde
Kimberly Austin, Jamee’s mother, spoke to WCTV about the family’s ordeal and expressed her gratitude to the NFL for recognizing Jamee’s life in such a big way.

News

NFL recognizes Jamee Johnson, former FAMU student killed during traffic stop

Updated: 3 hours ago
The NFL On-Field Recognition Program is a part of several initiatives to help address systemic racism and help join the fight for social justice around the country.

Latest News

News

FSU football coach and his family hosts annual Drowsy Driving Prevention week to honor his daughter

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
The Dugans family says they won’t stop promoting Drowsy Driving Prevention Week until laws are put into place to prevent drowsy driving all over the country.

News

Marching Chiefs take on football season amidst a pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
FSU Marching Chiefs share their reactions about the start of a football season no one was sure would happen.

News

FSU football coach and his family hosts annual Drowsy Driving Prevention week to honor his daughter

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Dugans family says they won’t stop promoting Drowsy Driving Prevention Week until laws are put into place to prevent drowsy driving all over the country.

News

Mother-Daughter Duo leaning on each other for support as they battle cancer during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
“We’ve always shared everything but I didn’t want to have to share this. I didn’t realize we would be sharing this," said Thelma Whitfield.

News

Tallahassee family’s home destroyed in fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Tallahassee family is picking up the pieces after the inside of their home is destroyed in a fire on Labor Day.

News

Biden faces worries that Latino support slipping in Florida

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and WILL WEISSERT
In America’s leading presidential battleground, there’s mounting anxiety among Democrats that the Biden campaign’s standing among Latinos is slipping, potentially giving President Donald Trump an opening in his reelection bid.