FAMU selected as top public HBCU in nation, U.S. News & World Report says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the second year in a row, Florida A&M University was selected as the #1 public historically Black college and university in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best College Rankings.

Out of all public universities, FAMU came in at No. 117, which is six spots higher than its U.S. News & World Report ranking from 2019. The next highest ranked public HBCU landed at ranking 136.

“Our rankings reflect the University’s commitment to student success and our motto “Excellence with Caring,”' said President Larry Robinson, Ph.D. “Rankings are important barometers, but it is impossible to measure the hard work of everyone on our team and the impacts of our students throughout their careers.”

For the top 10 overall HBCUs, FAMU is tied for seventh. Only private HBCUs are ahead of FAMU in this list: Spelman, Howard, Xavier (Louisiana), Tuskegee, Morehouse and Hampton University.

FAMU Board of Trustees Chairman Kelvin Lawson said the rankings show what the schools is capable of with proper planning and funds.

“It is a statement about a joint effort between our Board and the President to establish and stick with key priorities,” Lawson added. “We want to continue to push the envelope and focus on ongoing improvement in our operating model.”

The FAMU-FSU College of Engineering earned the 69th spot on the U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 206 Best Undergraduate Engineering schools offering doctorate degrees.

“We are delighted that the quality and impact of our engineering education is increasingly recognized in these rankings,” said J. Murray Gibson, Ph.D., dean of the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering. “I’m also proud that our student body, combined from two major universities, is uniquely diverse and is changing the face of engineering for future generations.”

U.S. News & World Report also ranked FAMU at No. 20 when it came to social mobility. The school says this is a reflection of the six-year graduation rate of Pell grant eligible students.

“We’ve long known that HBCUs play a key role in the growth of the Black middle class,” Robinson said. “This ranking confirms FAMU’s commitment to continuing this tradition while welcoming any and all to join the FAMULY.”

