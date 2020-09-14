Advertisement

FAMU selected as top public HBCU in nation, U.S. News & World Report says

Generic shot from Florida A&M University's campus.
Generic shot from Florida A&M University's campus.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the second year in a row, Florida A&M University was selected as the #1 public historically Black college and university in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best College Rankings.

Out of all public universities, FAMU came in at No. 117, which is six spots higher than its U.S. News & World Report ranking from 2019. The next highest ranked public HBCU landed at ranking 136.

“Our rankings reflect the University’s commitment to student success and our motto  “Excellence with Caring,”' said President Larry Robinson, Ph.D. “Rankings are important barometers, but it is impossible to measure the hard work of everyone on our team and the impacts of our students throughout their careers.”

For the top 10 overall HBCUs, FAMU is tied for seventh. Only private HBCUs are ahead of FAMU in this list: Spelman, Howard, Xavier (Louisiana), Tuskegee, Morehouse and Hampton University.

FAMU Board of Trustees Chairman Kelvin Lawson said the rankings show what the schools is capable of with proper planning and funds.

“It is a statement about a joint effort between our Board and the President to establish and stick with key priorities,” Lawson added. “We want to continue to push the envelope and focus on ongoing improvement in our operating model.”

The FAMU-FSU College of Engineering earned the 69th spot on the U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 206 Best Undergraduate Engineering schools offering doctorate degrees.

“We are delighted that the quality and impact of our engineering education is increasingly recognized in these rankings,” said J. Murray Gibson, Ph.D., dean of the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering. “I’m also proud that our student body, combined from two major universities, is uniquely diverse and is changing the face of engineering for future generations.”

U.S. News & World Report also ranked FAMU at No. 20 when it came to social mobility. The school says this is a reflection of the six-year graduation rate of Pell grant eligible students.

“We’ve long known that HBCUs play a key role in the growth of the Black middle class,” Robinson said. “This ranking confirms FAMU’s commitment to continuing this tradition while welcoming any and all to join the FAMULY.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NFL recognizes Jamee Johnson, former FAMU student killed during traffic stop

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christen Hyde
Kimberly Austin, Jamee’s mother, spoke to WCTV about the family’s ordeal and expressed her gratitude to the NFL for recognizing Jamee’s life in such a big way.

News

NFL recognizes Jamee Johnson, former FAMU student killed during traffic stop

Updated: 2 hours ago
The NFL On-Field Recognition Program is a part of several initiatives to help address systemic racism and help join the fight for social justice around the country.

News

FSU football coach and his family hosts annual Drowsy Driving Prevention week to honor his daughter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
The Dugans family says they won’t stop promoting Drowsy Driving Prevention Week until laws are put into place to prevent drowsy driving all over the country.

News

Marching Chiefs take on football season amidst a pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
FSU Marching Chiefs share their reactions about the start of a football season no one was sure would happen.

Latest News

News

FSU football coach and his family hosts annual Drowsy Driving Prevention week to honor his daughter

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Dugans family says they won’t stop promoting Drowsy Driving Prevention Week until laws are put into place to prevent drowsy driving all over the country.

News

Mother-Daughter Duo leaning on each other for support as they battle cancer during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
“We’ve always shared everything but I didn’t want to have to share this. I didn’t realize we would be sharing this," said Thelma Whitfield.

News

Tallahassee family’s home destroyed in fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Tallahassee family is picking up the pieces after the inside of their home is destroyed in a fire on Labor Day.

Weather

Tropical Storm Sally aims for Louisiana and Mississippi coastline

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Tropical Storm Sally was bringing a few rain bands to the Franklin County coast Monday morning as the center of the storm moved westerly.

News

Biden faces worries that Latino support slipping in Florida

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and WILL WEISSERT
In America’s leading presidential battleground, there’s mounting anxiety among Democrats that the Biden campaign’s standing among Latinos is slipping, potentially giving President Donald Trump an opening in his reelection bid.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Sept. 14, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Sept. 14, 2020