Florida man accused of threatening to kill pastor’s family, church

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A 34-year-old man is behind bars for threatening to kill a pastor’s family and his church, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

Elvis Yacub is facing charges of intimidation by sending a written threat to kill.

On Sept. 10, deputies received reports of a mental health crisis at Addison Pointe in unincorporated Boca Raton, according to the sheriff’s office. Two people, including a pastor who lives in Boynton Beach and has known Yacub for 10 years, told deputies they received a disturbing video where it appears Yacub points a loaded gun at the camera, then himself.

Deputies discovered that Yacub has struggled with alcohol abuse and contemplated suicide, the sheriff’s office said. He even told a friend of his to call police and told them to say there was an active shooter at his residence so he can die by suicide by cop.

However, when deputies did call him, Yacub got angry and accused the pastor of calling the authorities. He threatened the pastor over the phone, telling him he was going to kill his mother and family in front of him before finally killing him, the sheriff’s office said. Yacub also said he was going to go to the pastor’s church on Sunday, which is in Broward County, and kill him there.

After the pastor showed deputies the written evidence of the threats, they were able to secure a search warrant.

Yacub was taken into custody Sept. 11, according to the sheriff’s office. After searching his home, deputies found several guns and ammunition.

