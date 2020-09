EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) - Franklin County Schools Superintendent Traci Yoder says that, due to Hurricane Sally, all schools in the county will be closed on Tuesday.

Message from Superintendent Yoder: We are closely monitoring Hurricane Sally. Tropical storm force winds could begin... Posted by Franklin County Seahawks, Florida (official) on Monday, September 14, 2020

Superintendent Yoder says November 6 will be used as a weather makeup day.

