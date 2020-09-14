FSU COVID-19 cases rise to 1,250

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A total of 1,230 Florida State University students and 20 employees have tested positive for coronavirus since August 2.

According to the university’s weekly COVID-19 update, a total of 14,716 tests have been conducted, and the campus' positivity rate sits at 8.49%. The numbers reflect data collected from August 2 through Sept. 11.

WCTV first reported positive cases within the student body on August 19, just five days before the fall semester began.

FSU began its random COVID-19 testing program on Monday. Each week, people who are engaged in on-campus activities will be randomly selected to participate and will be notified via email and a MyFSU push notification on Sunday. Those who are selected will have to make a testing appointment at the Tucker Civic Center, and specimen collection must be done by Friday of that week.

“Students who do not comply with the testing invitation may have swipe card access revoked, face student conduct charges, and may continue classes via remote learning,” FSU’s announcement about the program said. “Faculty and staff are encouraged to participate in the random testing program in order to help the University meet its public health goals.”

You can read more about FSU’s random testing here.

