FSU football coach and his family hosts annual Drowsy Driving Prevention week to honor his daughter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - September 7 ended the Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, which was started by members of the Tallahassee community.

The week long memorial was created in memory of 8-year-old Ronshay Dugans, daughter of FSU great Ron Dugans. Ronshay tragically died when her school bus was hit by a cement truck driver who fell asleep at the wheel in 2008.

Each Labor Day weekend, the Dugans family calls for awareness about drowsy driving across the state and countrywide to ensure that no one else experiences the pain of losing a love one.

“Let them know how serious that drowsy driving is and that it effects families," explained father Ron Dugans. "So if we can save one life that’s all we’re trying to do. So nobody has to go through what we’ve gone through.”

The Dugans family says they won’t stop promoting Drowsy Driving Prevention Week until laws are put into place to prevent drowsy driving all over the country.

