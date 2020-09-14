Advertisement

FSU football coach and his family hosts annual Drowsy Driving Prevention week to honor his daughter

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - September 7 ended the Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, which was started by members of the Tallahassee community.

The week long memorial was created in memory of 8-year-old Ronshay Dugans, daughter of FSU great Ron Dugans. Ronshay tragically died when her school bus was hit by a cement truck driver who fell asleep at the wheel in 2008.

Each Labor Day weekend, the Dugans family calls for awareness about drowsy driving across the state and countrywide to ensure that no one else experiences the pain of losing a love one.

“Let them know how serious that drowsy driving is and that it effects families," explained father Ron Dugans. "So if we can save one life that’s all we’re trying to do. So nobody has to go through what we’ve gone through.”

The Dugans family says they won’t stop promoting Drowsy Driving Prevention Week until laws are put into place to prevent drowsy driving all over the country.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NFL recognizes Jamee Johnson, former FAMU student killed during traffic stop

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Christen Hyde
Kimberly Austin, Jamee’s mother, spoke to WCTV about the family’s ordeal and expressed her gratitude to the NFL for recognizing Jamee’s life in such a big way.

News

NFL recognizes Jamee Johnson, former FAMU student killed during traffic stop

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The NFL On-Field Recognition Program is a part of several initiatives to help address systemic racism and help join the fight for social justice around the country.

News

Marching Chiefs take on football season amidst a pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
FSU Marching Chiefs share their reactions about the start of a football season no one was sure would happen.

News

FSU football coach and his family hosts annual Drowsy Driving Prevention week to honor his daughter

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Dugans family says they won’t stop promoting Drowsy Driving Prevention Week until laws are put into place to prevent drowsy driving all over the country.

Latest News

News

Mother-Daughter Duo leaning on each other for support as they battle cancer during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
“We’ve always shared everything but I didn’t want to have to share this. I didn’t realize we would be sharing this," said Thelma Whitfield.

News

Tallahassee family’s home destroyed in fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Tallahassee family is picking up the pieces after the inside of their home is destroyed in a fire on Labor Day.

Weather

Tropical Storm Sally aims for Louisiana and Mississippi coastline

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Tropical Storm Sally was bringing a few rain bands to the Franklin County coast Monday morning as the center of the storm moved westerly.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Sept. 14, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Sept. 14, 2020

Forecast

Charles’ Monday Morning Forecast: Sept. 14, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Meteorologist Charles Roop gives you the forecast for Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 14, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 13, 2020.